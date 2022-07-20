How much are you paying for your Premier League matchday pie?

Premier League 'cost of a stadium pie' comparison: The tasty amount Brighton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea charge fans for a pastry treat

Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 7 – and we continue our look at how much it costs fans to support their team live this season?

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:12 pm

It can be a costly hobby supporting a Premier League club when you take into account tickets, travel, food and drinks, merchandise and TV subscriptions. With the cost living continuing to rise, households budgets are straining and it brings the price of supporting your club into sharp focus.

Yesterday, we compared the average cost of season ticket and ranked all Premier League clubs from cheapest to most expensive: Season-ticket-price.

Today, we look at the popular matchday treat of the pie. Albion are famous for their award winnings pastries but how do they compare to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using data from www.top10casinos.com, we rank the cost of a stadium pie at each top flight club – from cheapest to most expensive.

1. Chelsea

Perhaps surprisingly, Stamford Bridge offers the cheapest pie at £2.50

Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales

2. Leeds United

Fans can tuck in at Elland Road for £3.10

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United

Third spot for the Geordies as they can fill up for £3.20

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Nottingham Forest

Fans of the newly promoted team can savour the taste of the Premier League for £3.20

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBrightonTottenhamChelseaCrystal Palace
Next Page
Page 1 of 5