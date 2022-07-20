Premier League 'cost of a stadium pie' comparison: The tasty amount Brighton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea charge fans for a pastry treat

It can be a costly hobby supporting a Premier League club when you take into account tickets, travel, food and drinks, merchandise and TV subscriptions. With the cost living continuing to rise, households budgets are straining and it brings the price of supporting your club into sharp focus.

Yesterday, we compared the average cost of season ticket and ranked all Premier League clubs from cheapest to most expensive: Season-ticket-price.

Today, we look at the popular matchday treat of the pie. Albion are famous for their award winnings pastries but how do they compare to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using data from www.top10casinos.com, we rank the cost of a stadium pie at each top flight club – from cheapest to most expensive.

1. Chelsea Perhaps surprisingly, Stamford Bridge offers the cheapest pie at £2.50 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. Leeds United Fans can tuck in at Elland Road for £3.10 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United Third spot for the Geordies as they can fill up for £3.20 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Nottingham Forest Fans of the newly promoted team can savour the taste of the Premier League for £3.20 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales