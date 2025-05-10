Premier League issue official statement after Brighton vs Wolves incident

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton matchday action from Sussex World.

Albion had a first-half goal ruled out against Wolves at Molineux Stadium. Danny Welbeck looked like he had put Albion 1-0 up in the 24th minute after sweeping home a cross from six yards out and into the bottom corner of the Wolves goal. However, as Welbeck's shot rolled past Jose Sa in the Wolves net, Yakuba Minteh stuck out a foot and went for the ball. Welbeck headed off to the Albion fans to celebrate, only to turn around and see the linesman's flag raised. Video Assistant Referee James Bell checked the footage, and referee Michael Oliver's onfield decision was confirmed. Explaining the decision, the Premier League Matchday Centre posted: “The referee’s call of no goal was checked and confirmed by VAR - with Minteh in an offside position and deemed to be making an obvious action which impacted the ability of an opponent to play the ball." Welbeck managed to get himself on the scoresheet just four minutes later from the spot after Matheus Cunha brought down Mats Wieffer in the box.