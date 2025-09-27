Chelsea vs Brighton updates from Stamford Bridge

Brighton were handed a second half lifeline in their Premier League match at Chelsea.

The Blues had taken a first half lead through Enzo Fernández but Chelsea were reduced to 10-men on 53 minutes as Trevor Chalobah tangled with Brighton's Yasin Ayari as he advanced towards goal.

After a lengthy pitchside check referee Simon Hooper issued the red card.

The freekick from the edge of the box came to nothing as Diego Gomez blazed well over.

The Premier League Match centre posted: "#CHEBHA – 50’ VAR OVERTURN

"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of no foul by Chelsea’s Chalobah.

"Referee announcement: “After review, there was a clear foul by the Chelsea No 23. Therefore, it denies an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, resulting in a red card and a free-kick. Final decision is a red card to Chelsea No 23.”

Danny Welbeck soon took advantage

Brighton soon took advantage of the numerical advantage as substitute Danny Welbeck levelled.

Brighton dangerman Yankuba Minteh powered down the left and his cross found Welbeck who expertly headed past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from six yards.

It got even better for the Seagulls as they made it 2-1 during the 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Yasin Ayari crossed from the left and substitute Maxim de Cuyper nodded home from close range.

Albion’s third arrived in the dying moments as substitutes Welbeck and Brajan Gruda combined. The German under-21 played a deft throughball and the veteran striker clipped a delightful finish over Sanchez.

The red card changed the match but credit to for Fabian Hurzeler for his shrewd substitutions.

