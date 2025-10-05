Premier League issue official statement after Wolves vs Brighton incident

Reaction from Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium

Head coach Vítor Pereira was dismissed in the first half of Wolves' Premier League match against Brighton.

Pereira was incensed in the 21st minute shortly after an incident that saw Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba booked for a challenge of Wolves man Hwang Hee-Chan .

The Portuguese manager was seen jumping up and down on the touchline in frustration. What the 57-year-old said to fourth official Paul Tierney is unclear but he was also seen kicking a ball in the official’s dugout.

Referee Jarred Gillett immediately ran over to the touchline and issued a straight red to the experienced coach

Premier League: ‘Irresponsible behaviour’

The Premier League matchday centre posted: "#WOLBHA – 21’ The referee issued a red card to Vítor Pereira for irresponsible behaviour in the technical area."

Wolves actually played better after their manager was dismissed to the stands and took the lead when Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen saw his save from Marshall Munetsi bounce back off the bar hit his back and then end up in the net. Unlucky for Verbruggen.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls pushed for the leveller which finally arrived in the 85th when defender Jan Paul van Hecke headed home Stefanos Tzimas’ cross.

Van Hecke: Wolves are a tough team

"In the end it's good we have a point but we came for more,” said Van Hecke to Sky Sports after the draw.

“I'm a bit disappointed, it's a tough team, a lot of long balls and duels. We did well in the second half but I hope we would have scored one more.

"I think second half we did much better, we went side to side and then got some crosses in, some dangerous moments and big chances and good blocks from them. In the end it became a bit wild, both teams gave everything and both were a bit tired.

"They lay in a low block, and when they're 1-0 up they defend even more. We needed to be more patient sometimes, sometimes we wanted to go forward too much and the wingers went two-v-one, so it became a bit hard. Every game is hard, Wolves are a good team."

We lost our concentration

Wolves defender Ladislav Krejc, added to Sky Sports: "It's a big frustration [not to hold on for the win] because again we were very close to doing it, second time in a row.

"First half we scored a goal and had it under control, but then our concentration... I don't know what it is but we have to go until the end, this cannot happen, we have lost four points in last two matches.

"The first half was much better than the second, second half we stopped playing. Because we knew how much we needed to win we sat back a bit.

"If we think back to how we started the season, we are going up and up. We need to get a clear head during the international break.

"It was a bit in our heads that we wanted to keep the clean sheet and the win."

