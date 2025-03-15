Premier League owners rich list 2025: Where Brighton rank compared to their Premier League rivals

Brighton continue to challenge at the top end of the Premier League despite working on one of the smaller budgets.

The Seagulls are seventh in the top flight and pushing for the Champions League football with nine fixtures left to play.

Brighton are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and face Nottingham Forest later this month for a place in the last four.

Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom

It’s been a story of consistent progress at the Amex Stadium and much is largely down to the shrewd approach taken by chairman-owner Tony Bloom.

Much is made of their data driven strategy to the transfer market but credit also must go to how Brighton develop their players and then maximise their value when selling.

Last month the club announced their financial results for the 2023-24 season and they recorded a profit, after taxation, of £42.9m.

Bloom’s club made a profit of more than £110m on player dealing, helped by the sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British record fee thought to be around £115m.

Brighton achieved turnover of £222.4m – the highest in the club's history.

Bloom said: "The accounts show another healthy profit for the period. We've stayed competitive on the field while also making some significant investments in terms of transfer dealings ahead of that June deadline.”

Bloom is a shrewd business man and club owner. He’s how his estimated wealth compares with his Premier League rivals:

20) Brentford Owners: Matthew Benham – Estimated Net Worth: £220m. 19) Southampton Owners: Dragan Solak – Estimated Net Worth: £1bn.

18) Brighton and Hove Albion Owners: Tony Bloom – Estimated Net Worth: £1bn. 17) AFC Bournemouth Owners: Bill Foley – Estimated Net Worth: £1.3bn.

16) Leicester City Owners: Srivaddhanaprabha family – Estimated Net Worth: £2.78bn 15) Nottingham Forest Owners: Evangelos Marinakis – Estimated Net Worth: £3bn.

14) Crystal Palace Owners: John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish – Estimated Net Worth: £4.3bn 13) Tottenham Hotspur Owners: Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy Estimated – Net Worth: £4.5bn.

12) Wolves Owners: Fosun international – Estimated Net Worth: £5.4bn 11) Liverpool Owners: John W Henry and Tom Werner – Estimated Net Worth: £5.5bn.

10) Everton Owners: Daniel Friedkin – Estimated Net Worth: £6.25bn 9) Ipswich Town Owners: Gamechanger 2.0 ltd – Estimated Net Worth: £10bn.

8) Aston Villa Owners: Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris – Estimated Net Worth: £10bn 7) Fulham Owners: Shahid Khan – Estimated Net Worth: £10.6bn.

6) West Ham Owners: Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan, Tripp Smith, Vanessa Gold – Estimated Net Worth: £10.9bn 5) Man City Owners: Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter – Estimated Net Worth: £13bn.

4) Arsenal Owners: Stan Kroenke – Estimated Net Worth: £14bn. 3) Manchester City Owners: Abu Dhabi United Group – Estimated Net Worth: £17bn.

2) Manchester United Owners: Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS – Estimated Net Worth: £20bn 1) Newcastle United Owners: Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media – Estimated Net Worth: £489bn.

