Premier League rule means Brighton star is likely to miss West Ham United clash

Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of West Ham United at the Amex Stadium

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is a major doubt ahead of this Saturday’ Premier League fixture against West Ham.

Van Hecke suffered a nasty head injury in the closing stages of Brighton’s 4-2 loss at Brentford last Saturday.

The Dutch international clashed heads with Bees midfielder Yunus Konak and required lengthy on-field treatment, including oxygen.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion is a major doubt to face West Ham

Van Hecke was stretchered off the pitch wearing a neck brace and was taken to hospital for tests. The club later posted: “After being stretchered off at the end of today’s game, Jan Paul van Hecke was taken to hospital as a precaution but has now been discharged and is on his way back to Brighton.

“Thank you to everyone who sent us your messages of concern and support for JP.”

It was a worrying incident for the 24-year-old who returned to the starting XI at the Gtech Community Stadium having served a one-match suspension for the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Van Hecke posted: “I am feeling much better! Thanks to the medical staff for taking care of me. Big disappointment about the result and the way we played.

“Unfortunately the last few weeks is not what we/you expected to be. There is only one option and that is keep working hard and try to be better next game. See you soon.”

Van Hecke will be closely assessed by Albion’s medical team this week. Premier League's concussion guidelines do not allow a player to return for a minimum of six days if they have suffered a suspected concussion.

Those guidelines could allow Van Hecke to play at the Amex Stadium but head coach Fabian Hurzeler will not take any chances, despite an ever-increasing injury list for his leaky defence.

Adam Webster (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Joel Veltman (foot) and Tariq Lamptey (foot) are all currently sidelined.

Brighton’s poor recent run has seen them slip to 10th in the league standings and they need a strong finish to the campaign if they are to achieve European football next season.

Saturday’s opponents West Ham have struggled this term under former Brighton boss Graham Potter and are 17th in the table.

