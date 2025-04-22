Premier League statement confirms why £30m Brighton ace will miss West Ham United clash at the Amex Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of West Ham clash

Brighton are set to be without star striker Joao Pedro for their next three Premier League matches.

Pedro received a straight red for violent conduct in the second half of Albion’s 4-2 loss at Brentford after a tangle with home defender Nathan Collins.

Referee Tim Robinson had no hesitation in dismissing the Albion striker, who will now be on the sidelines for this Saturday’s clash against West Ham at the Amex Stadium, followed by Newcastle (h) and Wolves (a).

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion was dismissed in the 4-2 Premier League loss at Brentford

Pedro should be available for selection once again for the final two matches of the Premier League campaign – at home against Liverpool on May 19 and away at Tottenham on May 25.

The Premier League Match Day Centre posted: “The referee’s call of red card to João Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the actions deemed as violent conduct.”

Pedro, who joined Brighton from Watford for £30m in 2023, has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton this term and has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

Pedro has 10 goals and six assists from 27 Premier League appearances so far.

BBC pundit Stephen Warnock, commenting on his dismissal at the Gtech, said: "It was silly from Joao Pedro but this is not the first time we have seen that from him this season. He has got previous.

"It looks like the arms come up into an area and you think, why are you doing that? Completely off the ball. From what we saw initially I think it is a red card."

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin, speaking on Match of the Day, added: “You can tell, as ex-players, you can tell by Pedro, look at his face, he knows he's been aggressive, overly aggressive, and unfortunately, yeah, he deserves to go."

Brighton are now five games without a win and will hope to get back on track this Saturday as former Albion boss Graham Potter brings his lowly West Ham team to the Amex Stadium.

