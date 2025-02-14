Brighton & Hove Albion are in to their eighth season in the Premier League. Here’s how much money they have spent during that time...

The club has transformed massively since getting back in to the top-flight. They have gone from battling relegation to battling it out with some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe.

The Seagulls won promotion in 2017, finishing second under Chris Hughton. He guided the club to a 15th and 17th placed finish before Graham Potter took over from him, guiding them to 15th, and then ninth.

Mid-way through the 2022/23 campaign, Potter left for Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi took over, finishing in sixth. Unfortunately the European adventure came to a detriment to the league campaign, finishing 11th. De Zerbi left in the summer and right now Brighton find themselves in 10th under Fabian Hurzeler.

To remain competitive, Brighton have had to be savvy in the transfer market. They have been known to get good value for their players when selling them with Chelsea being a regular shopper at the Amex Stadium. Moises Caicedo remains their most expensive departure after selling him to the West London club for £115m.

It comes as no surprise then that Chelsea have spent the most money in the history for the Premier League. As for incomings at Brighton, a lot of money has been spent over the last year. In the summer, Brighton signed Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for a club-record £40m.

Rutter was in addition to Yankuba Minteh joining for a reported fee of £30 million from Newcastle United and Mats Wieffer joining from Feyenoord for £25.4m for what was a record sale for the Eredivisie club. Brajan Gruda joined from Mainz on a four-year deal worth £25m, so you can see that Hurzeler was backed well in the transfer market.

In January, big money was splashed out for Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas. A whopping £20.8m has been spent on the 19-year-old who will join from 1. FC Nuremberg in the summer. Brighton have been smooth operators in the transfer market and it is hoped that their summer arrivals can be a success here. Tzimas was a player that was being tracked by several of Europe’s big teams and there is no doubt that there is money to be made on him if he can adapt to life quickly in England.

Despite only spending seven full seasons in the Premier League, Brighton are 14th in the all-time Premier League transfer spend table. These figures come from Kieran Maguire, a well respected academic and author who specialises in football finance. He has a podcast called The Price of Football which provides detailed analysis on the financial situation at some clubs, and is useful for explaining things such as Profit and Sustainability (PSR).

All Time Premier League Transfer Spend (£m)

Crystal Palace - £576m

Bournemouth - £605m

Fulham - £606m

Brighton - £675m

Wolves - £718m

Leicester City - £776m

Southampton - £832m

West Ham - £1.22 bn

Aston Villa - £1.23 bn

Newcastle United - £1.24 bn

Everton - £1.27 bn

Spurs - £1.79 bn

Liverpool - £2.05 bn

Arsenal - £2.09 bn

Man United - £2.69 bn

Man City - £2.94 bn

Chelsea - £3.79 bn

*Figures from Kieran Maguire