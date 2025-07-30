Paul Barber explains private training camp and behind closed door friendlies

Brighton fans will have one chance to see their team in pre-season action at the Amex Stadium this year.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls had a 10-day private training camp in Spain, which featured behind closed door friendly victories against Stoke City and Las Palmas.

They also beat League One Wycombe Wanderers just prior to the Costa Del Sol trip in a match that was also played behind closed.

On their return from Spain, Brighton then enjoyed a 2-0 win against Frank Lampard's Coventry City at the Lancing training ground and yes, you guessed it, behind closed doors.

Fans wanting to travel to watch a pre-season tune-up match can get their first glimpse of Albion in action this Saturday as they take on Southampton at St Mary's.

Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium on August 9 is only chance to see the team on soil ahead of the Premier League kick-off against Fulham on August 16.

It's a shift from the past two seasons where Brighton had high-profile and very public pre-season trips to America and Japan.

Paul Barber: This one was very private

"Sometimes it's good for players and staff to work without the scrutiny of cameras and social media," said Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber to the BHA Podcast.

"We took the opportunity this year because we are not having a commercial tour, such as we did to Japan and the US to make the camp private.

"Also, when you have training camps, that are open to the public it changes the security dimensions of the camp which adds to the cost. It is not as convenient for the players or the staff.

"These camps are about getting the players ready for the new season and sometimes they would prefer to do that in private."

Asked by podcast host and former Albion striker Glenn Murray if next year will be different, Barber added: "This one, very private but as you know we were publicly available in Japan and the US and I'm sure in the future we will do another like that as well."

Fabian Hurzeler’s impact

Last season’s trip to Japan capitalised on Kaoru Mitoma’s popularity in his home country and the two friendlies against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy were played at Tokyo’s national stadium.

This time head coach Fabian Hurzeler also wanted a more low-key approach.

“I try to control, honestly, everything,” said the German just prior to the Spain trip.

“The time of the games, how many you play, that we have the right opponents, that we get the right training sessions on the pitch, the right number of training sessions, that we have the right quality of opponents at the right time.

“So, I had more impact on this pre-season than I had before.”

