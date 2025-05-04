'Problems' - The official reason why Kaoru Mitoma missed the Newcastle match as Fabian Hurzeler delivers update

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been struggling with a heel injury

Brighton vs Newcastle United post match reaction

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler explained why Kaoru Mitoma missed the Newcastle match after their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Mitoma has struggled with a heel injury since the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace but featured from the bench in the last two matches against Brentford and West Ham.

The Japanese star scored in both matches as a substitute but was not fit enough to make the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Reports had emerged that Mitoma was also struggling with a lower back injury but Hurzeler confirmed it was the heel that prevented him from playing against the Champions League-chasing Magpies.

"When did I decide?” responded Hurzeler, when asked at what stage he made the call to leave Mitoma out. “I don't have to decide anything, because he was not able.

“So he just has problems with his heel, and hopefully he will be back soon.”

It’s a slightly confusing situation as Hurzeler said on Thursday – during his pre-Newcastle press conference – that Mitoma would be fit to play.

The 27-year-old has 10 goals and three assists to his name this season and has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool.

Hurzeler will hope to have his star man back in action next Saturday as 10th placed Brighton travel to Wolves.

VAR dominates as Brighton draw

Alexander Isak’s late penalty salvaged Newcastle a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton after his side had two second-half spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention.

The Magpies striker converted his 27th goal of the season two minutes from time when Seagulls substitute Yasin Ayari was punished for handling a Fabian Schar free-kick.

Referee Craig Pawson had earlier reversed his initial decision after replays showed Anthony Gordon was fouled just outside the box by Tariq Lamptey before doing so again following a dive by Joe Willock after a lunge from Jan Paul van Hecke.

In their quest to qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle fell behind in the first half when Albion winger Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring against his former club.

A dramatic draw at the Amex Stadium leaves Eddie Howe’s side fourth – three points clear of sixth spot. Brighton, who also harbour European ambitions, remain 10th.

Hurzeler said: “A mix of feelings. In the end, when you concede a goal at the end of the game, then it's very frustrating, but overall we have to accept the draw.

"I saw my team as a team that showed togetherness, that stuck together, that supported each other, that defended quite well.

"So overall I was happy with the performance, although I know we can play better football. I know we weren't able to control the game like we want to but in general we have to figure out the positive things. Obviously there were a lot of penalty calls today to be turned over by VAR.”

