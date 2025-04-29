'£60m-plus’ – Newcastle chase Brighton's 'future captain' and Everton plot transfer steal as ex-Chelsea ace moves on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are said to be keen on Brighton centre back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Albion's Dutch international defender has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler's team this term with 30 Premier League appearances to his name so far.

Van Hecke missed last Saturday's 3-2 win against West Ham with a head injury sustained in the recent 4-2 loss at Brentford.

The 24-year-old is set to return this week in time to face Champions League chasing Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Van Hecke has been a reliable presence in the Albion set up and has played consistently well despite a huge amount of disruption following injuries to fellow defenders Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Joel Veltman.

His form has been enough to trigger interest from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle as they look to bolster their defence ahead of a European campaign next season [TBR Football].

Van Hecke joined Brighton from NAC Breda for a small fee in 2020 and after successful loans at Heerenveen and Blackburn, he has developed in an outstanding Premier League and international defender.

He is in the running for Brighton's Player of the Season and has been tipped as a future captain. German side Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested in a summer move.

Van Hecke is contracted with Albion until June 2027 and has a transfer guide price of £60m-plus.

Everton and Ajax in for Tariq Lamptey

One Brighton player who appears near-certain to leave is full-back Tariq Lamptey .

The Ghana international – who has just returned from a foot injury – is out of contract this summer and is widely tipped to leave.

"I always say that we won't comment on any situations regarding the players' situation," said the German to Sussex World.

"So for me it's very important that the players know our plans, that we know how we plan with them internally, and then as soon as we want to communicate to the public then we will do it."

Lamptey, 24, was close to joining Ajax in the January window but a number of injuries to Brighton defenders scuppered the deal.

The Dutch giants are expected to rekindle their interest this summer, although – according to Goodison News – Everton are also keen on the former Chelsea man. Lamptey has previously been linked with Wolves and Fulham and would be a steal of a free transfer – provided he stays fit.

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea for around £3m in 2020 and has made 120 appearances for the Seagulls, with five goals and 11 assists.

Injuries have prevented him from making a bigger impact at the Amex Stadium.