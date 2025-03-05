'Really nice' – Nottingham Forest captain fires FA Cup warning to Brighton after 7-0 thrashing

By Derren Howard

Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Nottingham Forest's midfielder Ryan Yates is determined to make it to Wembley in the FA Cup
Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates says their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals will only be worthwhile if they can beat Brighton and turn it into a Wembley date.

Forest overcame Ipswich in the last 16 after Matz Sels saved Jack Taylor’s final spot-kick to set up a last-eight clash with the Seagulls.

The last time Forest played Brighton, the Reds earned a huge 7-0 victory at the start of February but the Seagulls have turned their fortunes around, having won all five of their matches since.

Yates said: “It’s going to be a really good game. Since we beat them they’ve been in incredible form.

“I’ve watched a few of their games and they play some really nice football and (we) know how good most Premier League teams are at home.

“Once we get there it’ll be a good game but with what’s at stake we have to give it everything.”

Forest’s brilliant season sees them contending for cup glory as well as being in the hunt for Champions League football via their Premier League standing.

Yates added to Forest TV: “If we win the next one it’s a nice cup run. A day out at Wembley. I think a lot of the so-called bigger teams are out and an opportunity for someone when it comes round, an exciting one.

“We were really pushing for the winner, made some really attacking subs but we couldn’t quite get the winner. Selsy managed to get the win for us but credit to the lads, the penalties were so good.”

