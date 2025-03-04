All the latest FA Cup for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium for the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Forest sealed their passage to the last eight on Monday night thanks to a narrow penalty shoot-out victory against Ipswich Town, as the scores were locked at 1-1 after extra time.

It was the second straight FA Cup game in which Forest have come out on top in a penalty shoot-out after Matz Sels produced saves in the last round against League One side Exeter.

Brighton and Hove Albion are third favourites to win the FA Cup this season

Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Every FA Cup draw we have to practice penalties, we kept the same order as Exeter.

“We did really well, they were good penalties. I believe it makes part of the game preparations, the same time as the goalkeeper to practice and to get as much info as possible. It’s dedication.

Nuno added: “I’m really happy. We had so many hopes on the FA Cup to go as far as we can and in penalties the emotion is always big, so really happy.

“It was huge for us. The players did their jobs well, they were good penalties. It’s a good moment, it’s important for the club to give it a real go. Now we have to focus on the Premier League but the FA Cup is always going to be on our mind.

“It’s not nice at all, anxiety, nervous, mix of emotions. I try not to watch and just wait for the noise.”

The quarter-final tie with Brighton – due to be played on the weekend of March 29 – will be the first time the two sides meet following a 7-0 Premier League thrashing at the City Ground in January.

Since that painful result, the Seagulls have been on an impressive run of form, winning their last five fixtures in competitions - including last Sunday's fifth round FA Cup win at Newcastle United.

Albion emerged from a hard-fought contest which went to extra-time at St James’ Park on Sunday on the right end of a 2-1 scoreline despite falling behind to Alexander Isak’s early penalty, thanks to Yankuba Minteh’s equaliser and substitute Danny Welbeck’s late winner.

Elsewhere, Fulham will host London rivals Crystal Palace in the quarters after knocking out holders Manchester United on penalties.

Championship team Preston, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa while Premier League champions Manchester City head to Bournemouth.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said: “I think we’ve not been very lucky to be honest,” the Spaniard told BBC Radio Five Live.

“Probably there was only one worse (draw), that was City away. At least we play them at home. It’s a big challenge for us but a big opportunity to give our best and see if it’s enough to be in the semi-finals.

“We have had a nice result against them but now will be more difficult, City probably (see) the title they can now win. When they smell a title, normally they are pretty good so we need to be pretty good also.”

FA Cup winners predicted: Manchester City: 15/8, Aston Villa 4/1, Brighton 5/1, Fulham 15/2, Bournemouth 9/1, Crystal Palace 10/1, Nottingham Forest 10/1, Preston 100/1.

