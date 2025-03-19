'Recovery' - Brighton star a major injury doubt for FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have key defender Joel Veltman available for the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls – along with the rest of the Premier League – pause for the international break but return to action on March 29 against Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton will be keen to exact some revenge on Forest following their painful 7-0 Premier League loss to Nuno Espírito Santo’s team at the City Ground last month.

Brighton's Joel Veltman will hope to recover in time from a foot injury

Since then Brighton have enjoyed an excellent run of form and have won six and drawn once in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Hurzeler though continues to struggle with injuries as nine players missed last Saturday’s entertaining 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veltman, 33, was one of those side lined at the Etihad and the Dutch defender has now missed the last five matches due to a foot injury.

The international break could be a good chance for Veltman – and other injured players, including Lewis Dunk (rib) and Matt O’Riley (knee) – to recover.

"He's [Veltman] progressing quite good,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “So, when we talk about the advantages and disadvantages of an international break, for him it's an advantage because he can use it as a recovery time.

"I think we can use it for several players regarding Dunk, regarding O'Riley, that we have them available after an international break so therefore it's an advantage for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another concern for Hurzeler will be Albion’s South American contingent of Pervis Estupinan, Joao Pedro and Diego Gomez. All three will be is World Cup qualifying action and then face a long flight back to the UK ahead of the Saturday evening clash against Forest.

"They are very experienced with these situations,” said Hurzeler. “It's not the first time that they have this situation and therefore I am quite convinced and confident that they will come back in good shape with a good mindset. "Hopefully all of their games will be positive, especially for the South American players. Whenever I talk with them about their national team, you can really feel the passion and the honour they have inside of them to play for their country. "I see it more in a positive way that this will give them another boost to come back with hopefully a big victory for Diego, for Pervis and for Joao, and then they can help us for the final third of the season, so I am quite confident and convinced that this won't have a big impact in a negative way. More the opposite, I think it will help us in a positive way."

For your next Albion read: Brighton agree summer deal for Manchester United man as injuries cause concern