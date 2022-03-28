Referee confirmed for Brighton v Norwich City Premier League clash

Simon Hooper will take charge of Albion's home game with the Canaries.

His assistant referees will be Scott Ledger and Derek Eaton. The fourth official is Thomas Bramnall and VAR will be Kevin Friend, assisted by Simon Beck.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooper has officiated 11 Premier League games in 2021-22. He has handed out 38 yellow cards this season but has yet to brandish a red card.

Simon Hooper will take charge of this Saturday's Premier League meeting between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

The Seagulls will be hoping they can put an end to their dreadful winless run when beleaguered Norwich visit this weekend. Graham Potter's men have lost their last six Premier League games in a row and are searching for their first league win since February 12.

The relegation-threatened Canaries, meanwhile, are also enduring a torrid spell. They too have suffered six consecutive losses in the Premier League, and it has been over two months since Norwich last tasted victory in the league.

READ THIS: Brighton star 'very happy' to make international debut.