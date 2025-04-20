Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres is tipped to be back in the Premier League this summer.

The Sweden international is currently impressing at Sporting CP but is said to have an agreement that allows him to leave next summer for between £60m and £70m.

Transfer expert and Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted: “Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor #Gyökeres can leave @SportingCP next summer for €60-70m.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres in action for Brighton against Portsmouth in 2020

“A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o.

“All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker.”

Gyokeres, 27, joined Brighton in 2018 from Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna but had very few chances to shine with the Seagulls.

He made just eight first team appearances – four and the EFL Cup and four and the FA Cup – but never had a Premier League outing. His only goal arrived against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup in October 2020.

Gyokeres had loans at Swansea and Coventry and made a permanent move to Coventry from Brighton in 2021.

He scored 43 goals with 17 assists with the Sky Blues and secured a £20m move to Sporting in 2023.

The ex-Albion man has delivered big time for the Portuguese club and has 90 goals with 26 assists from 96 matches.

The top clubs in the Premier League have all been tracking his progress – with a big summer move now looking increasingly likely.

What Brighton said about Viktor Gyokeres

Graham Potter was the manager at Brighton when Gyokeres was pushing the likes of Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly for first team football at the Amex.

“I think he has got attributes that are different," said Potter on Gyökeres after his only goal for Brighton in 2020.

"It’s not the easiest to play up front on his own, which was the role he was asked to do.

“I thought he kept going, he got his rewards at the end. He is learning but he has still got qualities that I think we can use.

“He is one of those will keep assessing where he is at and make the right decision for him in terms of his development. But he has been good in the group and we are pleased with him.”

Potter was then asked if Gyökeres would be loaned or sold. “All things are possible. We have got to make the right decisions around our squad. I think he can help our group, he can contribute, he will only get better as a player."

Get better he did, shame it wasn't at Brighton.

