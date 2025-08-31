Brajan Gruda of Brighton & Hove Albion acknowledges the fans following the team's victory against Manchester City

How the Seagulls rated against Manchester City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton delivered their best second half performance of Fabian Hurzeler’s tenure as they fought back to win 2-1 against Manchester City.

It was a thoroughly deserved three points for Brighton and their first win of the season as they head into the international break in fine style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Erling Haaland who chipped City into a first half lead but a penalty from second half substitute James Milner and an excellent finish from another substitute Brajan Gruda that had the Seagulls soaring.

It was Haaland who had the best chance to open the scoring on 10 minutes. The Norwegian, on his 100th Premier League appearance, latched on to Omar Mamoush's through ball but his finish on his favoured left foot was surprisingly tame.

Albion's Yankuba Minteh was a bright spark and he created the host's first opening. The Gambian flyer stole the ball from Rayan Ait-Nouri, burst forward and found Danny Welbeck who in turn played in Kaoru Mitoma. The Albion winger took a touch and his low effort was push past the post by James Trafford.

But Haaland did get another chance and this time he didn't miss. Mamoush wriggled his way through a crowded box and the ball popped out for the City striker who dinked a chipped finish over Verbruggen. His 88th goal from a century of Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion were under pressure but Mitoma, Minteh and Gomez were a threat on the break. Gomez had an effort chalked off for a foul in the build-up and Minteh forced another good save from Trafford when one on one.

The leveller arrived in 67th minute as Lewis Dunk blasted Yasin Ayari's freekick into the outstretched arm of Matheus Nunes. Former City man, Milner, on as a second half substitute, converted with ease. In doing so the 39-year-old became the second oldest goal scorer in Premier League history. Second behind Teddy Sheringham.

Hurzeler’s men were relentless and City were wilting as Gruda was as composed as could be latched on to a through ball and rounded Trafford before rolling the ball home.

Here’s how the Seagulls rated...

Bart Verbruggen - 6 Comfortable save to deny Haaland on 10 minutes but the Dutch keeper had little chance with the goal. Hi kicking and distribution needs work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Veltman - 6 His first touch looked a little rusty early on. Defensively sound and kept his passing simple. Very few forays forward.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7 Solid.Always enjoys his tussle with Haaland and booked early on. Part of you wishes he didn't wind Haaland up so much as he always seems to score against Brighton.

Lewis Dunk - 6 Started and finished the first three Premier League matches, which is a huge bonus after his injury record last season.

Maxim De Cuyper - 6 The £16m addition is a smooth operator. Very good in and out of possession and developing his partnership with Mitoma each game.

Diego Gomez - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba - 6 Still a little way off his best and yet to play a full 90 minutes this season after knee troubles. Replaced by Milner on 60 minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood - 7 His first Premier League start of the season and managed 60 minutes before replaced by Ayari. Decent performance

Yankuba Minteh - 9 His pace is always a threat. A key player for the Seagulls these days defensively and attacking. Forced a good save from Trafford in the second half and curled an effort just wide. He did everything but score and a deserved Man of the match.

Danny Welbeck - 7 Played the first hour and was very good. Showed the physicality needed with good link-up play as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma - 7 Forced a decent save from Trafford after a swift counter in the first half. A bit of a mixed bag from Mitoma. Moments of class but end product is lacking at the moment.

Georginio - 6 Replaced Welbeck on the hour and had a solid 30 minutes. Forced one save from Trafford with an angled low left footed drive.

Yasin Ayari - 8 Made a huge difference after he came on for Hinshelwood. Blocked, tackled, pressed and everything in-between. Excellent

James Milner - 8 Slotted home the penalty with ease. Never looked like missing against his old club.

Brajan Gruda - 9 WHAT A FINISH!

Diego Coppola - 6 Saw out the final minutes. Quite a Premier League debut.