Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Jason Steele would continue in goal for the foreseeable future.

The Brighton boss dropped Robert Sanchez for last week’s 4-0 victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium, having started 59 of the previous 60 Premier League games for the club.

Jason Steele was named as his replacement, his second league start for Albion in five years, after De Zerbi admitted that the 32-year-old was more suited to his style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi confirmed that Steele would again be between the sticks for tomorrow’s trip to Leeds.

The Brighton boss dropped Robert Sanchez for last week’s 4-0 victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Italian said: “I was honest with him [Robert Sanchez] and Jason. We are stronger because we are 20 – 22 players at the same level and the ability to show their quality. With the same motivation and ambition. We are stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason is one of the 20 players in the squad and he is playing well, really well. Robert is too. But at this moment I think Jason can play better.”

“One of the best relationships in the dressing room is with Robert Sanchez. I have to do my work and is this moment I prefer Jason, but only for our style of play. I think Robert can improve and needs to improve.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton travel to Elland Road looking to continue their unlikely push for European football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion are currently eighth in the table, seven points of fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Their opponents are fighting for survival, currently sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference in 17th, with one win in their last twelve games.

New manager Javi Garcia has won one and lost one since taking over from Jesse Marsch on February 21.