Roberto De Zerbi hails Brighton player as the 'next Moises Caicedo or Alexis Mac Allister'

Roberto De Zerbi has predicted that Yasim Ayari will be an important player for Brighton in the future.

The Albion boss made the claim after his side had booked this place in the final four of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win over Grimsby on Sunday, March 19.

Ayari replaced Alexis Mac Allister came on in the final 11 minutes of the game, making his first appearance for the club, having joined the Seagulls from AIK in January.

The young midfielder showed glimpses of his potential in the short period of time he was on the Amex Stadium pitch, attempting a bicycle kick finish in the final few minutes of the game.

Asked about Ayari’s cameo, De Zerbi said: “He has a big personality - I think he can become important for us. He can become another Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma. He is a good player.”

Ayari joined Brighton for a fee of £3.5 million – signing a four-and-a-half year deal to keep him on the south coast to June 2027.

The 18-year-old, who has won 2 caps for Sweden, predominately plays central midfield, but can also operate on the right or left wing.

Mac Allister and Caicedo are both wanted by a number of top European clubs in the summer and are expected to leave the club in the summer.