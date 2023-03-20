Evan Ferguson continues to shine as he helped Brighton into the FA Cup semi finals with two goals in their 5-0 win over Grimsby Town.

The 18-year-old scored his sixth and seventh goal of the season at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, March 19, repaying the faith show in him by boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian gave Ferguson his first Premier League start as Brighton player on January 3 and called the striker a ‘special player’ after the Grimsby game.

De Zerbi said: “He is a very special player and a special guy. I think he is playing very well and he can improve to play with the team. Not as a number nine, but inside of the game.”

Ferguson has been one of the best young players in the Premier League this season. A number of youngsters are being given more opportunities to play across the top flight, as managers make use of the five substitutes per game rule, which was brought into effect this year.

Signed by Arsenal from Sao Paulo in the summer, the 19-year-old Brazilian has already show glimpses of his potential in both an Arsenal and Norwich shirt. Having scored and assisted on his debut for the Gunners in their 2-1 win over Zurich in the Europa League, Marquinhos is now on-loan in the Championship, and has scored one goal in five games for David Wagner's side.

But who has been the best teenager to play in the Premier League this season?

SussexWorld has ranked the best 11 players under the age of 20 so far this season.

The teenager was one of seven summer signings at Stamford Bridge last summer and has been one of the only ones to have impressed so far in the new Todd Boehly era. His work rate and glimpses of quality on the ball has meant Chelsea fans are excited to see what the future holds for the midfielder.

The left back has been one of the few shining lights for Chelsea this season. When many players have been criticised for a lack of effort whilst wearing the Blues shirt, Hall has been praised for his determination, guts and attacking abilities. Likely to become a fan favourite for years to come.

The midfielder is working hard to make himself a regular starter as Jurgen Klopp continues to re-build his Liverpool side. Elliott has already played forty games this season, starting 23 of those, scoring five goals and assisting in two.

The Manchester City youth prospect became the first player born in 2004 to score a Premier League goal, when he netted against Chelsea in Southampton's 2-1 against the two-time European champions back in August 2022. Starting 16 league games in a central defensive midfield position for a struggling side at the bottom half of the table is not a responsibility given to many teenagers, but Lavia has shown he has the qualities to make it in the Premier League during his debut season in the big time.

The Spaniard has been dealt a major blow recently, after it was announced that an adductor injury would keep him out for the rest of the season, just few weeks after he had been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Anfield. At 18-years-old, Bajcetic has already started against the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea and is predicted to be a part of Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans.

The 19-year-old winger has quickly made an impression in the Premier League with his pace, trickery and direct style of play. He is the sort of player that gets fans out of their seats and has the quality to score great goals, as shown by his scissor-kick volley against Cardiff in the third round of the FA Cup.

Similar to Gnotto, Garnacho has grabbed fans attention with his talents on the left-wing, scoring five and assisting six in his first season at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old will play a major role in Erik ten Hag side for the rest of the campaign, as they attempt to add the FA Cup and Europa League titles to their EFL Cup win.

The 18-year-old is becoming Brighton's go-to-man for goals. The Irishmen's maturity, finishing ability and movement in the box could see him become a regular twenty-goal a season man for the Seagulls or another top English club in the future.