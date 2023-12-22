Roberto De Zerbi issues Brighton injury boost ahead of Tottenham and West Ham

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful Pervis Estupinan could be involved in Brighton’s upcoming games against Tottenham and West Ham.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton could return from injury soon

Albion have been without the left-back for much of the season due to muscle injuries, with the 25-year-old making just nine appearances in all competitions.

The Ecuadorian international came off injured in the 6-1 loss to Aston Villa in late September, which kept him out for more than a month; he suffered a recurrence of the issue away at Ajax in the Europa League in early November – and he hasn’t played since.

However, ahead of facing Spurs on December 28 and the Hammers on January 2, head coach De Zerbi said Estupinan could return to the bench but he seemed less uncertain about Kaoru Mitoma, who came off injured against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

He told BBC Radio Sussex Sport: “I think maybe Pervis Estupinan but not for the first XI. We have to see on Mitoma, we have to analyse the Mitoma situation because he has an injury. I don’t know the importance of the injury. Yes, I think it’s his ankle.”