Roberto De Zerbi makes Jeremy Sarmiento claim and assesses goalkeeper prodigies

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 11th May 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 17:17 BST
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Jeremy Sarmiento of Ipswich Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough at Portman Road on April 13, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Jeremy Sarmiento of Ipswich Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough at Portman Road on April 13, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Jeremy Sarmiento of Ipswich Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough at Portman Road on April 13, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
In a pre-match press conference before the Albion play away to Newcastle, Roberto De Zerbi spoke about the winger who’s been on loan at Premier League bound Ipswich.

The Brighton boss said: “I followed him. I watched many games. He didn’t play so any games in the first XI but he was important for Ipswich. In West Bromwich the same, I think. He needs to play in a different context.“He can play No.10, he can play winger but he has to play a particular type of football. Ipswich and West Bromwich played in a good style. He can be important next season, but we have to analyse the squad, the new players, the players like Deniz Undav if he comes back or not, I don’t know.”

De Zerbi also revealed that two of Brighton’s young talented goalkeepers might be needed more next season. He said: “Beadle and Rushworth are both very good goalkeepers. Maybe in pre-season we start with both because Bart (Verbruggen) will play in Europe and Tom the Copa America with Canada. I will have much time to analyse both.”

