Roberto De Zerbi makes Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister point after new Brighton signing
The 19-year-old swapped Boca Juniors for Albion last week, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2028.
The teenager, who can play as a left-back, a wing-back, on the wing, or in midfield, is currently away with Argentina’s under-23s at present as they try to qualify for the summer's Olympic Games but head coach De Zerbi is eagerly awaiting the chance to work with him.
And the Italian is hopeful of improving the youngster, just as the Seagulls did with Caicedo, who left for Chelsea last summer, and Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference on Sunday: "He’s [Barco] a good player. We have to understand when he can start with us because he is on international duty. At the moment we can’t play with him, but for the future he can be an important player.
"He’s the target of the club and we respect that. We work to help any young player who wants to become better and to progress. Barco is one of these players - so is Billy Gilmour, Jan Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte and before them, it was Alexis Mac Allister, and Moises Caicedo. We have to respect it."
He added: "We have to watch on the pitch before we can say anything more. You can know the players on video, but sometimes you can find different characteristics and details in person. The real potential you can see on the pitch."