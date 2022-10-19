Albion were held to a goalless draw at the Amex, despite dominating throughout and taking 19 shots at goal. It is also the third successive game in which they have failed to score. Click here to see how we rated the players.

An animated De Zerbi cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as he watched at least three huge chances go begging. The Italian is still waiting for his first win as Brighton boss after drawing 3-3 at Liverpool and falling to defeats against Tottenham and Brentford.

However, in his post-match press conference, De Zerbi said he was encouraged by his side’s performance.

“I enjoy [the match] a lot,” he said. “I am sorry for the result but I say thank you to my players because they played a fantastic game.

"Okay, we have to improve in the last 25 metres. We have to work.

"The only difference with the Brentford game is the result. It’s the same quality of play and the chance to score and command the game. They were two similar games.”

De Zerbi made two substitutions on Tuesday night, bringing on Tariq Lamptey for Adam Lallana after an hour before replacing Pascal Groß with Deniz Undav in the closing stages.

Fans on social media have questioned why the manager didn’t make more changes – and earlier.

"In this situation, you are unbalanced if you change something more,” De Zerbi said. “You can lose the game [so] it’s not the right decision.

"If you don’t change, you are being brave to win the game.

"Lamptey played very well in 25 minutes. I’m sorry for Pascal because, in that situation, I wanted to put on another striker – not because he was playing badly.

"The team was good. I didn’t want to change anything more because I was happy to watch this level of play.”

It was a familiar story for Brighton, who dominated the match but couldn’t find a way past Dean Henderson, who will struggle to have a busier game.

At half-time, Albion had 68 per cent possession and 12 shots – with the visitors failing to muster a shot at goal.

Seven shots followed in the second-half for Brighton – with three off target for Forest – but still no goal.

"I was speaking with my staff and I told them we have to work in the last 25 metres,” De Zerbi said.