Roberto De Zerbi offers latest on Moises Caicedo's future amid Chelsea and Liverpool interest

Roberto De Zerbi is ‘hoping’ to keep hold of Moises Caicedo until the end of the season, but admitted it would be difficult amid interest from Chelsea.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the Blues had seen a £55m bid for the midfielder rejected by Brighton – who had already agreed to the sale of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal on the same day.

Albion value Caicedo considerably higher then this and stated that the 21-year-old was not for sale in this transfer window.

De Zerbi said: “I think Caicedo is very important for us, it's difficult to change with another player now, inside of the season. I hope he finishes the season with us but in the transfer market it is always difficult to give one answer.

"When there are some big teams who want our player it is good news for us. The best solution is he can finish the season with us and in the summer, for him it is better to change team.”

Caicedo was signed for Brighton by current Chelsea boss Graham Potter in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle.

The Ecuador international made his debut in April 2022 in the Seagulls’ 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club.

Chelsea are keen to recruit Caicedo, who is under contract on the south coast until 2025, as Potter looks to revamp the club’s midfield in both this window and in the coming summer.