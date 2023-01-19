Edit Account-Sign Out
Leandro Trossard transfer breakthrough revealed: '£27m' Arsenal arrival could debut against Man United or Manchester City

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard is expected to join Arsenal after the two clubs reached an agreement for a permanent move.

By Frankie Elliott
43 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 4:46pm
Leandro Trossard is expected to join Arsenal ‘very soon’ after agreeing personal terms. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Leandro Trossard is expected to join Arsenal ‘very soon’ after agreeing personal terms. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Belguim winger reported to have agreed all the conditions offered by the Gunners on his contract, with a transfer fee of £27 million agreed.

According to David Ornstein, the deal is being described as done, following positive talks between the two clubs and the player this afternoon.

The 28-year-old will sign a four-year-deal with the North London club, having turned down two clubs to sign for current Premier League leaders.

Fabrizio Romano reports Arsenal will pay £21m plus £6m add-ons to Brighton and will look to complete the deal in the next 24 hours after making first contact on Wednesday (January 18).

Trossard had publicity declared he wanted to leave Albion last Friday (January 13), following his public falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

If the Belgium international does sign for Arsenal by the end of the day, he would be available to Mikel Arteta for Sunday’s crunch game with Manchester Untied at the Emirates Stadium.

However, he is more likely to make his debut the following Friday (January 27) when Arsenal travel to title rivals Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

