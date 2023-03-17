Roberto De Zerbi provides Tariq Lamptey injury update ahead of Grimsby Town clash

Brighton face Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, March 19, in the quarter final of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Tariq Lamptey will not be available for the game.

Lamptey has been out of the side since coming off with a knee injury in the 15th minute of Brighton’s 4-0 win over West Ham on March 4.

De Zerbi said: "Tariq is not able to play. The other players are good, but I want to wait tomorrow morning to decide first eleven. I want to decide the best first eleven tomorrow.”

The Brighton boss will not be in the dugout for the second time this season, having picked up another booking in Brighton’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, March 15.

Brighton have the chance to book their place in the final four and a trip to Wembley with victory on Sunday against the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Grimsby, fifteenth in League Two, have been this season’s biggest giant-killing story. The Mariners have beaten five teams above them in the footballing pyramid, including wins against Championship outfit Luton Town and then Premier League side Southampton to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1939.

Albion have only reached the semi finals twice in their history – winning one (1983) and losing the other (2019).

