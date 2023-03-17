'Enormous regret' - Crystal Palace axe manager Patrick Vieira after Brighton defeat extends dismal winless run

Crystal Palace have parted ways with manager Patrick Vieira after Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion extended the club’s winless run to 12 games.

Palace sit 12th in the table but are just three points clear of the relegation places after failing to register a Premier League win in 2023.

The Eagles last picked up three points on New Year’s Eve – winning 2-0 at third-from-bottom AFC Bournemouth.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder had been in charge at Selhurst Park since July 2021, when he took over from Roy Hodgson.

Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In a statement posted on Crystal Palace’s website, chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian [Roberts], Kristian [Wilson] and Saïd [Aïgoun] the very best for their futures.”

Palace have scored just 21 Premier League goals this season – with only Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Leeds United scoring fewer – and had gone three consecutive games without a shot on target before their loss at the Seagulls.

