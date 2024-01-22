Roberto De Zerbi repeats £30m Brighton transfer concern after summer signing’s heroics
Albion signed the Brazilian forward for £30 million from Watford last summer and since then he has scored 15 goals and bagged two assists in all competitions.
He has been instrumental in helping the Seagulls reach the last 16 of the Europa League, with the 22-year-old the competition’s top scorer with six from as many games.
Last month, head coach De Zerbi admitted it may be tough to hang onto Pedro, whose contract runs until 2028, and now he has uttered similar remarks ahead of Monday’s clash with Wolves.
“Even if he is not a striker, he is more of an attacker than [Kaoru] Mitoma and Solly [March]," said De Zerbi. “I think he is playing very well and I am really, really pleased with his performances. He is becoming a leader on the pitch. I am worried for the future because if Joao plays in the second part of the season like he did in the first part, I think the big, big teams can be bringing him [in], no?
“We are working on killer instinct. But he’s different from Evan Ferguson. Joao Pedro can play left winger, can play No.10. He’s complete in terms of characteristics but he can improve in his number of goals."