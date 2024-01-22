Roberto De Zerbi repeats £30m Brighton transfer concern after summer signing’s heroics

Roberto De Zerbi has once again admitted he is “worried” Joao Pedro will not stay at Brighton for long off the back of his red-hot form.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion signed the Brazilian forward for £30 million from Watford last summer and since then he has scored 15 goals and bagged two assists in all competitions.

He has been instrumental in helping the Seagulls reach the last 16 of the Europa League, with the 22-year-old the competition’s top scorer with six from as many games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, head coach De Zerbi admitted it may be tough to hang onto Pedro, whose contract runs until 2028, and now he has uttered similar remarks ahead of Monday’s clash with Wolves.

“Even if he is not a striker, he is more of an attacker than [Kaoru] Mitoma and Solly [March]," said De Zerbi. “I think he is playing very well and I am really, really pleased with his performances. He is becoming a leader on the pitch. I am worried for the future because if Joao plays in the second part of the season like he did in the first part, I think the big, big teams can be bringing him [in], no?