Roberto De Zerbi responds to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer question ahead of Luton Town and Crystal Palace

By Derren Howard
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said January transfer target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has ‘great quality’ ahead of the Premier League clash against Luton Town.

The Seagulls are in talks with Leicester City to sign Dewsbury-Hall this window and have so far reportedly offered £20m – but the Foxes are holding out for £30m.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, is a key player for Leicester and has nine goals and nine assists in the Championship so far this term.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Albion’s trip to Luton tomorrow, De Zerbi said: “I don't know anything about [the deal]. I know him as a player. He has great quality, but it's not my business speaking about other (club's) players."

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, are keen to continue their midfield rebuild after losing Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Of the challeneg of playing Luton, De Zerbi added: “Playing in Luton’s stadium is one of the toughest games in the Premier League this season. They play with great intensity, especially at home. I hope there can be a great atmosphere.”

