Roberto De Zerbi responds to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer question ahead of Luton Town and Crystal Palace

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to sign more players this window

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said January transfer target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has ‘great quality’ ahead of the Premier League clash against Luton Town.

The Seagulls are in talks with Leicester City to sign Dewsbury-Hall this window and have so far reportedly offered £20m – but the Foxes are holding out for £30m.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, is a key player for Leicester and has nine goals and nine assists in the Championship so far this term.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Albion’s trip to Luton tomorrow, De Zerbi said: “I don't know anything about [the deal]. I know him as a player. He has great quality, but it's not my business speaking about other (club's) players."

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, are keen to continue their midfield rebuild after losing Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.