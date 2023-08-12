Dahoud was one of four debutants as Albion thrashed newly-promoted Luton Town this afternoon (Saturday, August 12).
The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was joined in the starting line-up by striker Joao Pedro and versatile veteran James Milner. Forward Simon Adingra came on as a second-half substitute.
With Caicedo set to leave the club in the near future, the Ecuadorian was replaced by Dahoud, 27 – who was partnered in midfield by the experienced Pascal Gross.
On his first impressions of Dahoud, De Zerbi said: "I think Dahoud is a great player for us, because he's specific for our idea, our football, our style of play.
"But I think we lost different characteristics. Dahoud is different from Moises Caicedo.
“We lost [Alexis] Mac Allister, Caicedo and [Levi] Colwill and today [Adam] Webster didn't play.”
On the overall performance, De Zerbi was not completely satisfied.
"I think we didn't play one of the best games in my time,” he said. “But we need much time to reach the same level, the same quality of play of last season.
"We won a very tough game. We play well also in the first half. Maybe we could move the ball faster, change part where we are attacking. But I am pleased.
"I think in the first half, we moved the ball not so fast. When you play against 11 players behind the ball, you have to move the opponent. If you want to attack in the right way, you have to be faster.”