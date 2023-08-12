Roberto De Zerbi said Mahmoud Dahoud will be a ‘great player’ for Brighton but is ‘different’ from outgoing midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Dahoud was one of four debutants as Albion thrashed newly-promoted Luton Town this afternoon (Saturday, August 12).

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was joined in the starting line-up by striker Joao Pedro and versatile veteran James Milner. Forward Simon Adingra came on as a second-half substitute.

With Caicedo set to leave the club in the near future, the Ecuadorian was replaced by Dahoud, 27 – who was partnered in midfield by the experienced Pascal Gross.

Roberto De Zerbi gave four of his new signings their competitive debuts for Brighton against Luton Town (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On his first impressions of Dahoud, De Zerbi said: "I think Dahoud is a great player for us, because he's specific for our idea, our football, our style of play.

"But I think we lost different characteristics. Dahoud is different from Moises Caicedo.

“We lost [Alexis] Mac Allister, Caicedo and [Levi] Colwill and today [Adam] Webster didn't play.”

On the overall performance, De Zerbi was not completely satisfied.

Brighton signed Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund this summer (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think we didn't play one of the best games in my time,” he said. “But we need much time to reach the same level, the same quality of play of last season.

"We won a very tough game. We play well also in the first half. Maybe we could move the ball faster, change part where we are attacking. But I am pleased.