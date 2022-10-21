Roberto De Zerbi 'sorry' for Steven Gerrard as former Tottenham manager most likely to candidate to take Aston Villa job

The former Liverpool captain parted ways with the Midlands club after last night’s dismal 3-0 loss away at Fulham.

Speaking before Albion’s game against Manchester City tomorrow, De Zerbi said: "I’m sorry for him but this is football, this is the Premier League. When you don’t get the results, it comes back to the coach - this is the rule of football."

Gerrard left his role as Rangers manager in November 2021 to take over the Villa job, after Dean Smith was relieved of his duties.

Since taking over, the ex-midfielder led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

Current odds suggest Mauricio Pochettino is the most likely candidate for the role at 3/1, according to BetVictor.

The Villains have started this season poorly – sitting one place above the relegation zone on goals scored with two wins from 11 games.

It’s been reported the Argentinian is seeking to re-join the Premier League after being released from PSG earlier this year.

Current Villarreal manager Unai Emery could also be in contention for the position at 4/1, having experience in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Michael Beale, assistant manager to Gerrard at Villa and Rangers is another name among the early favourites priced at 4/1.

Beale was reported to have recently turned down an approach by Wolves earlier this week.

Next Aston Villa Manager Odds:

Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1

Unai Emery - 4/1

Thomas Frank - 4/1

Michael Beale - 4/1

Sean Dyche - 6/1

Scott Parker - 12/1

Kjetil Knudsen - 16/1

Marcelo Bielsa - 16/1

Chris Wilder - 20/1