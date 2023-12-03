Roberto De Zerbi springs midfield surprise and picks Lewis Dunk replacement as Brighton travel to Chelsea

Roberto De Zerbi has made five changes to his Brighton team as they prepare for their third match in eight days.

Jason Steele, Jan Paul van Hecke, Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana and Facundo Buonanotte all start at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this afternoon (Sunday, December 3).

Bart Verbuggen, Pascal Gross, Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro drop to the bench today after starting the 1-0 win at AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday. Pedro took a slight knock in that game and Mitoma did not look 100 per cent fit after his recent injury.

Lewis Dunk misses out through suspension, after seeing red at Nottingham Forest – as does Mahmoud Dahoud, who is serving the second of a three-match ban.

Carlos Baleba faces a midfield battle against Brighton's former star Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Albion remain without the injured Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Solly March and Adam Webster.

The game provides 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood another chance to impress. The Worthing-born academy graduate starts again at left-back – where he excelled in Greece.

Pascal Gross has been give a rare rest, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana and Billy Gilmour starting in midfield.

Meanwhile, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo all start for Chelsea against their former team.

Previewing the game, De Zerbi said: “I don't know if we are rivals of Chelsea. Chelsea is a big big team.

"They are a different level of Brighton. For sure, we want to win against everyone. We respect Chelsea a lot. We respect their players.

"I have big respect for [Mauricio] Pochettino. He’s doing a great job.

"They are changing a lot of players and it's very tough but we are focused on what we can do. It's an important moment for us. We have to keep the atmosphere, passion and connection with the fans.

“We will be ready to fight, to play, to try to win points.”

Albion starting XI: Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour, Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana, Facundo Buonanotte, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson

Substitutes: Bart Verbruggen, James Milner, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Leigh Kavanagh, Mark O'Mahony

Chelsea starting XI: Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson