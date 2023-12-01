Brighton starlet Jack Hinshelwood says his family would have had a ‘watch party’ to see him make his Europa League debut as they beat AEK Athens 1-0.

Joao Pedro's second-half penalty in the Greek capital secured Albion's progress into the knockout stages of the competition on an historic night on Thursday.

A total of 1,600 Brighton fans were in the away end at Agia Sophia Stadium but, unfortunately for Seagulls academy product and Worthing-born Hinshelwood, his family couldn't attend. Although they may have been there in spirit.

Hinshelwood told TNT Sports said: “They were looking at flights last night but unfortunately they couldn't make it. But no doubt there would have been a watch party for me at home for me. I am sure they were all buzzing.

"It [the game] was tough. They [AEK fans] make some noise out there, it feels like a cauldron. But we dug in and got the result. It's massive for the club."

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi praised Hinshelwood for his performance at left-back, despite being a midfielder.

And captain Lewis Dunk was equally proud of the 18-year-old, who he backed to have a ‘massive’ future in the game.

"Super proud [of Jack], I think the whole football club is,” Dunk said.

"I know his family will be home right now and he's a credit to the football club. To come through from the first age group to the first team and put a performance like that in Europe at 18 in a place like that is a credit to himself.

"He's a big player and he's got a massive, massive future ahead of him.”

Hinshelwood made history when he became the fourth generation of direct descendants in his family to make an appearance in the Premier League earlier this year.

"Jack is a top player – a really top player because he plays with personality, courage and leadership,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports after the win in Greece.

"He is a leader. He is another Lewis Dunk, another Pascal Gross, another Danny Welbeck or Adam Lallana.