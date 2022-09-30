Roberto De Zerbi without three key players for Liverpool game as he prepares for his first match as Brighton manager

The Italian’s first taste of Premier League football will be one of his toughest tests this season as he takes his Albion side to Anfield to play Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The 43-year-old will be without Lallana, who has been recovering from a calf injury since August, and Lamptey, who picked up a knock whilst making his international debut for Ghana last week.

De Zerbi said: “Lallana trained today with the squad and the first XI. I think he can't start but he feels good. Lamptey trained yesterday (Thursday) for the first time. He feels good but I think Lamptey will not start in the first XI.”

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager by Tony Bloom on Sunday (September 18)

Mwepu is also unavailable, having returned to England on Monday for medical tests are falling unwell whilst on international duty with Zambia.

De Zebri said: “He is unavailable. We are, of course, waiting for him because he is a big loss for him. Everybody else is okay.”

It will be both sides first game in nearly a month – thanks to the recent international break, train strikes and passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jordan Henderson is back available for the Reds, having recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the previous three games.

Ibrahima Konate may also feature in the matchday squad, having been seen training this week for the first time since picking up an injury in the final pre-season friendly of the summer against Strasbourg.

Klopp will however be without Andy Robertson, who is yet to recover from knee injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League before the international break.

De Zebri knows tomorrow’s game will be tough, but says he trusts his new squad to play well and get a result.

He said: “The game with Liverpool is very difficult for us and for every team but I believe in my players.