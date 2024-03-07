Roma vs Brighton: Away supporters targeted by 'bottles, coins and lighters' in Italy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seagulls are taking on Roma in their first ever knock-out match in European competition tonight (Thursday, March 7).
The Europa League round-of-16 match was marred after two Brighton fans were stabbed in the centre of Rome on Wednesday night.
Violence has now also been reported during the football match itself.
A Brighton and Hove Albion social media statement at half-time read: “We are aware of the bottles, coins and lighters being thrown by home supporters into the away end.
"We have reported to UEFA and Italian Police and requested immediate action be taken.”
Roma currently lead Brighton 2-0 after goals from Paula Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. Click here to follow our live text updates.