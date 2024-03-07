Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Seagulls are taking on Roma in their first ever knock-out match in European competition tonight (Thursday, March 7).

The Europa League round-of-16 match was marred after two Brighton fans were stabbed in the centre of Rome on Wednesday night.

Violence has now also been reported during the football match itself.

Brighton and Hove Albion have requested ‘immediate action’ from the authorities after items were thrown at their supporters by Roma fans. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

A Brighton and Hove Albion social media statement at half-time read: “We are aware of the bottles, coins and lighters being thrown by home supporters into the away end.

"We have reported to UEFA and Italian Police and requested immediate action be taken.”