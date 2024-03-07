Roma vs Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi springs big surprise as Albion team confirmed

Roberto De Zerbi has made a few surprise calls as the clock ticks down on Brighton’s huge Europa League match at Italian giants Roma.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

De Zerbi has made six changes to the team, which was beaten 3-0 at Fulham – with Igor Julio, Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte all starting.

Dropping to the bench is Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting in goal for the third successive game is Jason Steele – it had been expected that Bart Verbruggen would be between the sticks.

Most Popular
Roberto De Zerbi has made a few surprise calls as the clock ticks down on Brighton’s huge Europa League match at Italian giants Roma. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Roberto De Zerbi has made a few surprise calls as the clock ticks down on Brighton’s huge Europa League match at Italian giants Roma. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi has made a few surprise calls as the clock ticks down on Brighton’s huge Europa League match at Italian giants Roma. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Due to the absence of top scorer Joao Pedro and key wide man Kaoru Mitoma, it may also come as a surprise that Ansu Fati is on the bench.

The Barcelona loanee has found his best form in Europe, scoring in both matches against Ajax.

Here’s the Brighton team in full:

Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra; Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Veltman, McGill, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey

Related topics:BrightonAlbionEuropa LeagueAdam Webster