Roma vs Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi springs big surprise as Albion team confirmed

De Zerbi has made six changes to the team, which was beaten 3-0 at Fulham – with Igor Julio, Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte all starting.

Dropping to the bench is Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson.

Starting in goal for the third successive game is Jason Steele – it had been expected that Bart Verbruggen would be between the sticks.

Roberto De Zerbi has made a few surprise calls as the clock ticks down on Brighton’s huge Europa League match at Italian giants Roma. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Due to the absence of top scorer Joao Pedro and key wide man Kaoru Mitoma, it may also come as a surprise that Ansu Fati is on the bench.

The Barcelona loanee has found his best form in Europe, scoring in both matches against Ajax.

Here’s the Brighton team in full:

Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra; Welbeck