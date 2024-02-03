Seven arrests after Brighton vs Crystal Palace fan trouble; police officer injured by 'missile'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bitter rivals faced off at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, February 3) – and the police were out in force for the occasion.

Video footage taken outside Brighton railway station – and in neighbouring roads – showed a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off (15:00 BST). Police on horse back are also helping to escort fans to the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple police vehicles were stationed outside the Amex Stadium, as fans arrived in their droves.

Photos taken outside Brighton railway station – and in neighbouring roads – show a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off

In a statement on Saturday evening, Sussex Police confirmed an officer was injured and multiple arrests were made for various offences.

A spokesperson said: “Sussex Police works with partners including Southern Rail, British Transport Police, the Premier League, and Brighton and Hove Albion to manage the safe arrival and departure of supporters from the Amex Stadium.

"We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, there was a small minority of fans who displayed disruptive and disorderly behaviour.

Photos taken outside Brighton railway station – and in neighbouring roads – show a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off

“On the day, officers made seven arrests for offences which included assault, assault on an emergency worker, affray, and offences contrary to the Public Order Act including two which were aggravated by homophobia.

“One officer sustained an injury outside Brighton Station before kick-off, believed to have been caused by a pyrotechnic thrown as a missile.”

Police confirmed the officer ‘did not require hospital treatment’ and is ‘now recovering’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers responded as necessary, and any individuals caught committing offences will be dealt with robustly,” the statement read.

Photos taken outside Brighton railway station – and in neighbouring roads – show a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off

"Working with partners including the club and emergency services colleagues, our aim is to ensure the day is as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone attending.”

Sussex Police had warned on Friday evening (February 2) that it would have an ‘increased presence’ in Brighton city centre on Saturday.

"This is to ensure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience,” a police statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.

"There will be some disruption to travel into the city, particularly near Brighton station.

"Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”