Seven arrests after Brighton vs Crystal Palace fan trouble; police officer injured by 'missile'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bitter rivals faced off at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, February 3) – and the police were out in force for the occasion.
Video footage taken outside Brighton railway station – and in neighbouring roads – showed a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off (15:00 BST). Police on horse back are also helping to escort fans to the station.
Multiple police vehicles were stationed outside the Amex Stadium, as fans arrived in their droves.
In a statement on Saturday evening, Sussex Police confirmed an officer was injured and multiple arrests were made for various offences.
A spokesperson said: “Sussex Police works with partners including Southern Rail, British Transport Police, the Premier League, and Brighton and Hove Albion to manage the safe arrival and departure of supporters from the Amex Stadium.
"We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game.
"However, there was a small minority of fans who displayed disruptive and disorderly behaviour.
“On the day, officers made seven arrests for offences which included assault, assault on an emergency worker, affray, and offences contrary to the Public Order Act including two which were aggravated by homophobia.
“One officer sustained an injury outside Brighton Station before kick-off, believed to have been caused by a pyrotechnic thrown as a missile.”
Police confirmed the officer ‘did not require hospital treatment’ and is ‘now recovering’.
"Officers responded as necessary, and any individuals caught committing offences will be dealt with robustly,” the statement read.
"Working with partners including the club and emergency services colleagues, our aim is to ensure the day is as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone attending.”
Sussex Police had warned on Friday evening (February 2) that it would have an ‘increased presence’ in Brighton city centre on Saturday.
"This is to ensure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience,” a police statement read.
"We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.
"There will be some disruption to travel into the city, particularly near Brighton station.
"Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”
On the pitch, Brighton ran out 4-1 winners. Albion bounced back in style from the miserable 4-0 defeat at Luton, with Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro grabbing goals in a comfortable win.