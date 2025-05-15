Brighton and Hove Albion transfer news

Former Brighton defender Matt Clarke has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him at Derby County until the summer of 2028.

The 28-year-old joined the Rams from Middlesbrough in January for his third spell at Pride Park and played every minute of the final 10 games as John Eustace’s men secured their Championship status on the final day of the campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Derby County defender Matt Clarke has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

“The 28-year-old has agreed a deal that will keep him at Pride Park Stadium until the summer of 2028.”

Clarke, who is approaching 100 appearances for Derby after two loan moves earlier in his career, was a trainee at Ipswich and has since had spells at Portsmouth, Brighton, West Brom and Boro.

Clark signed for Brighton from Portsmouth for around £2.5m in 2019 but never made a first team appearance for the Seagulls.

Brighton keen on Coppola

Meanwhile Brighton remain in the market for a new defender this summer and have been linked with Hellas Verona centre back Diego Coppola.

The 6ft 4in Italy under-21 international has made 31 starts from 32 Serie A outings this term with two goals.

Brighton Skipper Lewis Dunk and fellow defenders Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Tariq Lamptey have all missed large chunks of the season through injury, while January arrival Erin Cashin has featured just twice as a late substitute this term following his £8m switch from Derby.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is keen to add more physicality to the team this summer. “We want to have more physicality because I think football is getting more physical,” said the German speaking on the club website.

"Especially in the Premier League, the intensity, the athleticism is so crucial and I think we can improve. But overall I am not a big fan of too much change. I want to have a stable environment because this group is so young.

“With so many young players like Yasin Ayari, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Simon Adingra, (Yankuba) Minteh, Georgie Rutter.

“What I recognise this season so far is we have brought six players. One or two have really adapted so far and it is Georgie and Minteh.

“All the others, they suffer. They came here with injury, problems with the intensity, maybe problems with the culture."

