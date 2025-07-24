'Significant' - Brighton ace exits for '£18m' after 104 appearances

Pervis Estupinan has joined AC Milan after three seasons at Brighton

Brighton continue to trim their squad ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season

Pervis Estupinan has completed a permanent move to AC Milan, for a fee believed to be in the region of £18m with a five-year contract.

The defender made 104 appearances for Albion, scoring five goals.

Men’s first team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I have enjoyed working with Pervis and he has made a significant contribution to the club during his time here.

“He is at the stage of his career when he wants a fresh challenge and this opportunity to play in Serie A gives him that. I’d like to thank Pervis for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

The 27-year-old Ecuador international joined Albion in July 2022 for £15m and made his debut in a 2-0 win over West Ham United the following month.

A regular under both Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler, he made 34 Premier League appearances last season and was part of the squad which played in Europe for the first time in the club’s history in 2023/24.

A beautiful chapter for Pervis Estupinan

"A beautiful chapter comes to an end,” posted the Ecuadorian on social media.

“A journey that lasted almost three years, one that I will always carry in my heart, just like every fan who supported me from day one.

“I lived unforgettable moments: from a sensational first season, when we felt invincible, to a historic qualification for European competition. It was a privilege to wear these colours and play every match as if it were a final.”

