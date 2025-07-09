Son of former Leeds United and Manchester United great signs first contract at Brighton

All the latest transfer and contract news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Rio Ferdinand’s son, Lorenz Ferdinand, is one of 13 players from Brighton’s academy to have signed their first professional contract.

Ferdinand,18, is an impressive young goalkeeper and joined Albion as an under-13.

He spent two months on loan with Havant & Waterlooville last season, having made his Premier League 2 debut in January this year. He previously made 20 league appearances for our under-18s.

Ferdinand will hope to follow the path of keepers at Brighton who have developed well at the club – including England under-21 Euros winner James Beadle, who recently joined Championship side Birmingham City on loan.

Brighton also have Carl Rushworth on their books who has developed well through the ranks and has enjoyed successful loans at Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea.

Rio, who made 455 appearances for Manchester United and 73 for Leeds United, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Lorenz’s progress at Brighton.

Academy manager Ian Buckman said, “We’re pleased to see this cohort of players sign their first professional contracts here, with a number of them at the club from a very young age.

“All of them have already had some form of experience with the under-21s, while a few have been involved with the first team.

“We look forward to them continuing their careers with us and helping them develop over the coming years.”

Ferdinand is joined by Joe Belmont, Matthew Hayden, Harry Howell, Henry Kasvosve, Darius Lane, Callum Mackley, Shane Nti, Nehemiah Oriola, Yussif Owusu, Tyler Silsby, Freddie Simmonds and Aidan West have all committed their futures to Albion.

