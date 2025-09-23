'Some moments' - Brighton issue Tommy Watson update after Sunderland decision

League Cup: Barnsley vs Brighton from the Oakwell Stadium - Tuesday, 7.45pm

Tommy Watson still awaits his first start at Brighton after joining from Sunderland last summer.

The Seagulls paid around £10m to secure the winger's services from the Black Cats but so far his chances have been limited.

He is yet to feature in the Premier League but made an impact as a substitute in their 6-0 League Cup second round win against Oxford United last month.

The 19-year-old came off the bench at the Kassam Stadium and fired home an excellent goal as he curled an effort into the top corner from outside the box.

Watson could now make his first start of the season as the Seagulls take on Barnsley in the third round of League Cup at Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday.

Watson pushing for first start

"He trains well," said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the Cup clash. "He's adapting to the intensity, he seems to be in good shape, so it's just step-by-step."

The match against Conor Hourihane's League One team could also see Greek duo Charalampos Koustoulas and Stefanos Tzimas feature.

Hurzeler added: "It's the same for Kostoulas, it's the same for Stefanos. They're all very young players with high potential and in some moments we need to prepare them well so when they come into the game then they're ready.

"I think we saw it with Stefanos, that he had his first chance [in the Premier League] last weekend against Bournemouth and now he will get another chance in the cup.

"Then it's about them, it's about showing that they're ready in every training session.

“It's about showing in the game time they get, for example, against Barnsley, that they're ready for the Premier League and then I'm sure they will be important for us during the season."

Asked if the likes of Tzimas and Watson are frustrated with a lack of gametime, Hurzeler responded. “It's very important that everyone understands and accepts this role.

“Of course, they can be disappointed, but it's very important that everyone knows there will be the time, there will be the opportunity to get some game minutes.

“And now on Tuesday, of course, there might be some changes, but I see it more as an opportunity and I won't give just chances to players, only to give chances to players.

“I think the players who will play on Tuesday, they deserve to play because they work hard at training. They show good actions in training and that's what we try to go for, to put the best available team, the guys who train really hard, the guys who deserve to play on the pitch.”

Hurzeler wants ‘highest level’ at Barnsley

Brighton will be strong favourites to advance in the cup but Hurzeler believes his team will face a stern test at Oakwell.

"Hurzeler said: "It's a do or die game. It's a 50-50 game. We have to be prepared. We have to really take it serious because Barnsley, they've played a really good season so far. They did a great job.

“They play good football. They have good players. So we have to be prepared and we want to go to the next round. We need the performance on the highest level."

