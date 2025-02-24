All the latest teams news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Tuesday’s Premier league clash against Bournemouth

Brighton’s Joel Veltman looks set for a period on the side lines due a foot and ankle issue.

Veltman, 33, missed last Saturday’s 4-0 win at Premier League basement club Southampton and is now expected to miss tomorrow’s fixture against Bournemouth and this Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Newcastle.

The experience Dutchman has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler this term with 22 appearances across all competitions, with 19 starts in the Premier League.

"It's not a bad, bad one, but it's not a good, good one! It's in-between,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Bournemouth press conference. “We have to see, week to week. He is very doubtful for this game tomorrow and also for the game against Newcastle. "It's like I said, we were talking about the balance of how intense you want to train and risking injury from a bad injury. With Joel, we took him out at the right moment from training, otherwise we would risk a bad, bad injury. At the moment it's an okay injury that wouldn't take that long, so hopefully he will be back in some weeks."

Left back Pervis Estupinan is set to return against Bournemouth following his four-match absence with a muscular issue. That will likely see Tariq Lamptey – who has been operating as left back – shift to his more favoured right back role as cover for the injured Veltman.

Skipper Lewis Dunk (rib) has been ruled out and striker Danny Welbeck (muscular) is a doubt. The Seagulls have won their last two Premier League matches and will welcome sixth placed Bournemouth in confident mood. They also recorded a narrow 2-1 win against the Cherries in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

"I think there will come here and be very aggressive,” said Hurzeler. “Be high pressure all the time and show intensity over the whole pitch. There will be a lot of personal duels because of their man orientated behaviour, a lot of transition moments, a lot of turnovers.

"So we have to be very fast in our head. We have to be fast in our reactions and therefore we always have to be awake so that no transition moment can hurt us.”