Son provided the assist for Kane’s first-half header, which proved to be the winner at the Amex on Saturday evening (October 8).

"They [Brighton] are a decent team who are really, really tough to play against, especially away from home,” Son told SussexWorld post-match. “It’s a special win, I think.

“The Premier League is heavy, every game is just tough. We are really proud of this result but it's already in the past. We are already looking forward to another massive game in the midweek.”

Son dedicated the win to Spurs’ late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

“What happened this week also is really special for our team and club,” Son said.

"These are emotional moments but the players did an amazing job.

"We did it for him today. He'll be up there looking down at us and he will be very proud.

“He was there for me in tough and good moments. We celebrated some unbelievable moments and achievements. We had a really good relationship.”

Asked the hectic Premier League fixture schedule ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Son said the players ‘don't have the time to complain’.

“We are living little kids' dreams,” he said. “They want to play in the Premier League.

"For us, we are living the dream which we should never forget.

"There are tired moments and mentally and physically it's difficult but we love to do this and we should enjoy it.