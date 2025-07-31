Brighton’s pre-season continues at Southampton this Saturday

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton fans will get their first chance to see their team in pre-season action this Saturday at Southampton.

The Seagulls have so far played all their tune-up matches behind closed doors as Fabian Hurzeler prepares for his second full term in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have won all of their friendly fixtures this summer as they walloped League One Wycombe Wanderers 6-1.

They then beat Championship club Stoke City 3-1 and Spanish second tier team Las Palmas 2-0 as part of their private 10-day Spanish training camp.

Hurzeler's men returned to the UK and then swiftly saw-off Frank Lampard's Coventry City 2-0 at the Lancing training ground last Saturday.

Southampton pre-season results

Will Still's Southampton this weekend will likely be another stern test for the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also see two of the youngest managers come together as Hurzeler, 32, faces off against Still, who is also the grand old age of 32... but 135 days older than Hurzeler

The Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, were suffered a 2-1 friendly loss last Saturday to Espanyol.

They previously drew 1-1 with Segunda División outfit Castellon and prior to that they beat Eastleigh 2-1.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton

The friendly fixture kicks-off at St Mary's Stadium at 3.30pm on Saturday, August 2. Tickets are available here from £5. The match will also be streamed live on the Albion website. Access is via MyAlbion+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton injuries

Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez went off during the 2-0 win against Coventry last Saturday with sickness, but was expected to be back training on Monday.

A number of players watched on from the sidelines, including Danny Welbeck, Olivier Boscagli, and Carlos Baleba — but are expected to return to training in the later part of the week.

Adam Webster has been ruled out for the most of the season with a knee issue, while Solly March remains a "few weeks off" as he recovers from long term knee issues.

There could be first pre-season outings at St Mary's for new summer signings Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas.