'Special' – Former Brighton and Fulham star makes managerial decision after 'best' career move

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ex-Brighton player and coach impressing in Ligue 1

Former Brighton man Liam Rosenior is confident he can “build something special” at Strasbourg after extending his stay at the Ligue 1 club until June 2028.

Rosenior, who spent 18 months in charge of Hull before being sacked in May 2024, succeeded Patrick Vieira last July and has had a successful first season in France.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strasbourg are challenging for European qualification in seventh spot with three games of the domestic campaign remaining.

Strasbourg's head coach Liam Rosenior has impressed in French L1Strasbourg's head coach Liam Rosenior has impressed in French L1
Strasbourg's head coach Liam Rosenior has impressed in French L1

Rosenior, who also played for Hull, Fulham and Reading, made 51 appearances for the Seagulls between 2015 and 2018 and remained at Brighton as their under-23s coach. He then joined Derby County as their assistant head coach.

“Signing for Racing is the best decision of my career, and it’s a source of immense pride to extend my contract here,” Rosenior, 40, told the official Strasbourg website.

“The renewed confidence shown by president Marc Keller and the club means a lot to me; I want to repay that confidence on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From the moment I arrived, I recognised myself in the values of intensity, courage and unity that make the people of Strasbourg and Alsace so strong.

“With the staff and management, we work every day to offer them football that lives up to their passion.

“We will continue to give our all to help the club progress, while remaining true to its identity.

“I firmly believe in our project and in the future of Racing: together, we can build something special.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keller said: “Liam perfectly embodies our sporting vision and Racing’s values.

“He makes our supporters proud by offering an attractive game, driven by total commitment and a team that never gives up.

“Liam is doing a very good job and, in this pivotal phase – renovation of the Meinau and building a team with European ambitions – stability on the bench is important.

“It was obvious for the club and (owners) BlueCo to continue the adventure with Liam and his staff.”

For your next Albion read: 'Levels' – Troy Deeney gives Brighton a Carlos Baleba reality check amid Manchester City link

Related topics:BrightonFulhamDerby CountyHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice