Steven Gerrard highlights Brighton tactical weakness after Aston Villa's 'feisty' victory

Having again dominated the ball, Brighton were left disappointed at their lack of incision, creating little to trouble the Villa defence.

Matty Cash opened the scoring for the visitors, firing his shot from the edge of the box against the post and in. Ollie Watkins doubled Villa’s lead, latching onto a long forward pass, and sliding past Robert Sanchez.

Speaking after the game, Premier League legend Gerrard recognised how lively the game had been. “I know Graham had his players fired up, we had our players fired up. In terms of being competitive and feisty, I don’t mind that.”

Steven Gerrard said his Aston villa players executed the game plan at Brighton

“I think you had two teams who were desperate to win a football match, their forms been similarly to ours, I thought it was a right competitive game, but I didn’t see one nasty tackle in the game.

"There were a lot of yellow cards unfortunately, some for them, some for us. The referee’s tried to referee it in the best way he could, but I didn’t see it as a dirty game. I didn’t see a player that was out of order or over the top.”

The Villa manager also went on to reveal his game-plan coming into the contest. “We caught Brighton where we knew we’d catch them which is in the transition down the side of the centre-backs.”

“The most pleasing thing for me was how we controlled the game out of possession today, I thought we were really organised, everyone really bought into what we were looking for out of possession, and that gave us a good base to win a tough match away from home.”

Having opened the scoring, Cash lifted his shirt to reveal a message of support for Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora who currently plays for Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian capital, picking up a yellow card in the process.

Speaking on the incident, Gerrard commented, “I’ll take responsibility for Cash’s yellow card, I should have spoken to the players before the game and said to them if we do score any goals lets remain calm. I think we’ve all got to respect the situation and I think that’s what Matty tried to do.”

Cash was not the only Poland international on the pitch, with Brighton head coach Graham Potter revealing Jakub Moder had also backed his national team’s decision taken earlier in the day.

Asked if he had spoken to the forward, Potter said: “Not to me specifically, but he mentioned to our staff and is happy with the decision that has been made. Obviously, he shares the same concern that we all have.”

Cash’s caution was one of nine bookings dished out by Brooks – but Potter had no issues with the officiating after watching Brighton slip to a third straight league defeat without scoring.

“Both teams were competitive, both teams wanted to win and lost the previous matches,” he added.