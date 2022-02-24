Graham Potter and Brighton confirms dreaded double injury blow ahead of Aston Villa clash

Defender Adam Webster missed the painful 3-0 loss to Burnley last week with a groin issue and the clash against Steven Gerrard's team this Saturday will also arrive too soon.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is also still struggling with his hamstring issue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good reads: Mark Lawrenson's intriguing alternative premier League tableMwepu - a £23m summer signing from RB Salzburg - has not featured for Brighton since their FA Cup victory at West Brom in January.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has injuries to contend with

The good news however is that skipper Lewis Dunk will be available once more following his suspension.

Dunk was working his way back to full fitness following his knee injury but received a suspension following his red card at Old Trafford.

The skipper was missed against Burnley and Potter believes it will be a real boost to have him back.

Good reads: Brighton players walking a selection tightrope

Potter said, "Both [Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu] look like they maybe struggling. It's a little bit of a setback for Adam.

The weekend will also come to soon for Enock. Which is a shame but hopefully next week.

"Adam is not quite ready, so we need to keep working with him there. A little disappointing but these things happen."