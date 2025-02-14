How Albion players rated against Chelsea following their 3-0 Premier League victory at the Amex Stadium

Once in a while football produces a magic moment that stops you in your tracks. It all seemed fairly routine when Bart Verbruggen pumped a long ball in the direction of Kaoru Mitoma.

But the Japan international is anything but routine and his sublime first touch as the ball re-entered the Amex Stadium atmosphere allowed him to cut inside a bamboozled Trevor Chalobah.

Mitoma then swiveled his hips and curled a low effort beyond the dive of visiting keeper Filip Jörgensen. It was a Valentine’s night where Brighton fans fell just that little bit more in love with Mitoma.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion (2L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Chelsea

Chelsea had 70 per cent of possession in the first half but didn’t have a shot on target as former players Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo received plenty of stick from the home crowd.

Yankuba Minteh made it 2-0 before the break as he cut inside Cucurella and finished well after Danny Welbeck’s clever assist. Albion dominated the second period and Minteh scored his fifth of the season and Albion’s third as his deflected effort deceived Jörgensen.

"Can we play you every week,” sang the Brighton fans as the Seagulls followed up last week’s FA Cup fourth round victory against Enzo Maresca’s team in style. Here’s how the Brighton players rated:

Bart Verbruggen - 7: The Dutch goalkeeper had little to do is the first half as Chelsea failed to have a shot on target despite 70 per cent possession. Made a good late save after Webster’s interception was creeping in the near post.

Joel Veltman - 7: Received a shove in the back from Fernández before the Chelsea man headed home. The goal was ruled out. Veltman almost scored on 84 minutes as he hit the post from close range.

Jan Paul Van Hecke - 7: A strong contender for player of the season and was rock solid at the back once against a Chelsea team lacking in attackers. Impressed in front of the watching Dutch boss Ronald Koeman.

Adam Webster - 8: Huge block to deny Gusto on 33 minutes. Came in for Lewis Dunk and was faultless at the back. Handed the captain’s armband when Welbeck went off.

Tariq Lamptey - 7: Hurzeler challenged Lamptey to win his one-on-one duels and he did just that against Pedro Neto. Defended with pace and intensity and bombed forward when he could. Settling in nicley to the left back role

Carlos Baleba - 7: How Brighton missed him against Nottingham Forest. The Cameroon international is a skilful and powerful presence and combines well with Hinshelwood. Replaced by Yasin Ayari on 82 minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood - 8: Covers the ground so well but also composed and with the ball. Can't remember him giving the ball away once. Replaced by Gomez on 74 minutes.

Yankuba Minteh - 9: Enjoyed his tussle with Marc Cucurella and carried out his defensive duties. Took his goal superbly well when he had his chance. His fourth of the season.

Georginio Rutter - 8: Kept his place ahead of Joao Pedro and provided a focal point and always offered an out ball. Had one half chance which he blazed over from 18 yards just after the break. Replaced by Pedro on 74 minutes.

Kaoru Mitoma - 10: One of the best goals that has ever graced the Amex Stadium. A stunning first touch from Verbruggen's long ball and the finish matched it. Mitoma is a star! Jamie Carragher described it as “Mess-like”. Can’t really argue with that.

Danny Welbeck - 8: The experienced front runner makes such a difference to this Brighton team. Can stretch the play with runs in behind but can also go short and link the play. Nice assist to tee-up Minteh's goal. Replaced by Matt O’Riley on 82 minutes.