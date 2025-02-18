Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former West Ham and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp was impressed by Brighton's thrilling 3-0 victory against Chelsea last Friday.

The Seagulls were at their best as Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring with a goal of the season contender, with flying winger Yankuba Minteh adding a brace.

Redknapp selected attackers Mitoma and and Minteh for his XI but also went with Albion defender Adam Webster as he helped the Seagulls to a rare clean sheet.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion was in fine form against Chelsea

Webster, 30, filled-in superbly for injured skipper Lewis Dunk as he completed his first full 90 minutes of an injury-hit Premier League season.

"Adam Webster has been left out in the cold for Brighton," wrote Redknapp for football betting site BetVictor. "But he’s starting to cement a position at centre-back with Lewis Dunk out injured. He was superb against Chelsea; it was a great performance to keep a clean sheet.

Minteh joined Brighton for £30m from Newcastle last summer and is starting to show his best form with five goals and two assists in the top flight so far.

“I know I’m technically cheating because he played as an attacking right wing-back, but Yankuba Minteh was excellent in the win over Chelsea," said Redknapp as he placed the Albion ace at right back. "He did a bit of everything for Brighton down that side, scoring a couple of nice goals, creating chances and winning his fair share of duels."

But special praise was reserved for Mitoma who the former manager described as ‘Dennis Bergkamp-esque!’

"Kaoru Mitoma has to be in, how can I leave him out after that touch?,” he added. “That was absolutely sublime, I’ll even go as far to say it was ‘Dennis Bergkamp-esque!’ That was a fantastic win for Brighton."

Here's Redknapp's full starting XI, including spots for Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal men. Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham); Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), John Stones (Man City), Adam Webster (Brighton), Djed Spence (Tottenham); Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Omar Marmoush (Man City), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton); Beto (Everton), Mikel Merino (Arsenal).

Despite the 3-0 win for Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler missed out on the manager spot this week as Redknapp went for Fulham boss Marco Silva after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. “This is going to be a really exciting end to the season for them [Fulham], they aren’t far off the top six now,” said Redknapp.

